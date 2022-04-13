Tipperary man appointed judge of the District Court by President of Ireland

Andrew Cody
The Government at its meeting last Wednesday agreed to nominate Templemore native Andrew Cody for appointment as an Ordinary Judge of the District Court by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.
Mr Cody was educated at Cistercian College Roscrea, and University College Cork and is the son of the late Seamus and Mary Cody of Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary.
Mr Cody is married to solicitor Eva O’Brien, and they have two grown up children, Katie and Nicholas. He is the son-in-law of the late Gerard and Margaret O’Brien of Ambleside, Clongour, Thurles, Tipperary.
Mr Cody was apprenticed to the late Gus Cunningham of Butler, Cunningham and Molony Solicitors in Templemore Co Tipperary and has been in practice in Reidy Stafford LLP Solicitors in Newbridge, Kildare for the past 32 years where he has served for over 18 years as Managing Partner.
Mr Cody has been Chairman of the Complaints Committee of the Law Society, Chairman of Garda Disciplinary Panels, Independent Deputy Chairman of the Appeals Body of the Turf Club and a member of the Complaints Committee of the Legal Services Regulatory Authority.
