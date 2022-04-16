President Higgins issues statement on death of Tipperary's Michael O'Kennedy

Rest in Peace
President Michael D. Higgins has issued a statement on the death of Michael O’Kennedy
"It is with sadness that I have heard of the death of former parliamentary colleague Michael O’Kennedy.
"Michael O’Kennedy served the Irish people at home and abroad in a number of capacities and always with distinction. People throughout County Tipperary and beyond will have been saddened to hear today of his death.
"Michael O’Kennedy gave his life to public service across such a wide range of roles including a political career of over 30 years as a TD, Senator, European Commissioner and across a number of ministerial portfolios. A distinguished Senior Counsel, he was popular amongst his colleagues in legal circles as well as among parliamentary colleagues across the political spectrum.
"I would like to express my deepest condolences to his wife Breda, to his children Brian, Orla and Mary, and to his many family and friends."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.