16 Apr 2022

Funeral details have been announced after sad passing of Tipperary's Michael O'Kennedy

16 Apr 2022 8:35 PM

The funeral details have been announced for Michael O'Kennedy after he passed away peacefully on April 15, 2022, after a short illness in the loving care of the staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park.

Beloved husband of Breda and loving father to Brian, Orla and Mary, father-in-law to Maeve, Pat and Joe and cherished Grandad to Micheal, Rory and Hugh.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters and brothers, Sheila, Paidi, Noreen and Eamonn, predeceased by his sister Breda. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, wider family circle and many friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham, on Monday (18th April) from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral on Tuesday (19th April) in St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Tipperary, arriving for 1.30pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the Tyone Cemetery, Nenagh. Family flowers only, please. 

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has led tributes following the death of former minister and European Commissioner Michael O’Kennedy.

He said few people had left such a “rich political legacy” as the former Fianna Fail TD, who has died at the age of 86.

The Taoiseach said: “Fighting his first election in 1965, Michael served the people of Tipperary North with great commitment as a TD from 1969, and many times more until 2002.

“A man of great integrity and friendly demeanour, Michael had a front row seat for the formative years of modern Ireland.

“A senior counsel, he had a keen legal mind, and brought great wit, intelligence and determination to several ministerial roles spanning three decades.

“This experience was crucial whether serving as minister for foreign affairs, finance, labour, agriculture, transport, economic planning and development, or public service.”

The Taoiseach continued: “Michael was also a strong voice for Ireland on the international stage, serving as European Commissioner in the early 1980s, before returning to the Dail to serve his beloved Tipperary North once again.

“He also served ably as a senator, in 1965, and again from 1993 to 1997, in an extraordinary 37-year career in national politics.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the O’Kennedy family at this very difficult time, especially to his wife Breda and children Brian, Orla and Mary.”

