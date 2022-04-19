Take part in Tipperary's Age Friendly Business Charter to boost your business

Did you know that there will be more than 1.5 million older people (65+) by 2051, living and shopping in Ireland, a number that is growing all the time? Older people account for up to 50% of consumer spending.

They have the time to shop, they like to shop and they are loyal customers. They will come return to the same businesses again and again if the consumer experience is made comfortable and pleasant for them.

Over the last few days, the staff of the Community Development Section of Tipperary County Council have approached businesses on the streets in Roscrea, Nenagh, Thurles and Cashel to encourage them to engage in the Business Recognition Programme.

This involves a commitment to sign up to an Age Friendly /Hidden Disability Workshop to help front line staff to look at awareness of Hidden Disability and scenarios that they might encounter. The business people approached were very receptive to the Programme and welcomed the idea for their business.

They were very happy to engage in a programme which would assist the older people in their community, while at the same time, promote their business. Courses will be held online or in person and at a time to suit all businesses.

On completion of the two-hour course, the businesses will then obtain their Age Friendly Business Charter and display their Age Friendly status on their shop window, and by doing this, they signal strongly that our older community is welcome, resulting in loyalty and increased custom. This will be extended to other towns in the county in the coming months. Tipperary County Council are also promoting Dementia Awareness Training. This one-hour training for front line staff will be delivered by the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

For further information on the Tipperary Age Friendly Programme please contact:

Tel: 0818 06 5000 or e-mail: agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie or see National Age Friendly Business Directory www.agefriendlyireland.ie

Age Friendly Ireland is helping to create an inclusive, equitable society in which older people can live full, active, valued and healthy lives. The Age Friendly Business Recognition Programme is run nationally with the support of and in partnership with Chambers Ireland and Local Authorities.