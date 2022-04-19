Clonmel stands in solidarity with family and friends of men killed in Sligo

The scene at the Main Guard Clonmel where the vigil was held
A vigil was held at the Main Guard in Clonmel last Friday in memory of the two men killed in Sligo.
The event was organised by Tipperary Community Pride.
Up to two hundred people attended the vigil.
The attendance said prayers and listened to poetry.
Gerard Sweetman, President of Tipperary Community Pride, addressed the gathering.
He paid his condolences to the families and friends of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt who were killed in Sligo.
James Fitzpatrick said they were very happy with the turnout for the event and the solidarity shown by the people of Clonmel.
“It was very well supported and the event was very respectful,” he said.
