Tipperary school goes a long way to help Ukraine its students

Coláiste Quiz raises funds for Ukraine students



A great night was had by all at a quiz that took place in Coláiste Dún Iascaigh on April 7 in the school hall. The quiz was held to raise funds for students coming to the school from Ukraine to provide them with resources such as pencil cases, copies and dictionaries when they begin in the school.



The quiz was organized by a group of Transition Year students who are part of a transition year module class called Leading Learners. The students have helped first years throughout the year during a well-being class on a Monday morning, during Junior Dún, an after school club held after school on Mondays where first year students do an hour of cooking or sport and then one hour of study with leading learner students at hand to help. Leading learner students even got to teach first year classes!



An incredible €2,500 was raised on the night and 44 teams took part. The TY students who organised this fundraiser would like to thank all the businesses around Cahir who donated spot prizes and sponsorship. They would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported, donated and took part in the quiz. The funds raised will go a long way towards helping incoming Ukrainian students as they begin their journey in education in Ireland.