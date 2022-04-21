Bear, Bunny, Big Bird, Minion and Chase had a great time at Easter in Tipperary

Easter Trail Cahir 2022



What a wonderful morning the Friends of the Playground Committee had last Saturday with Bear, Bunny, Big Bird, Minion and Chase. We hope everyone enjoyed the trail and we look forward to seeing your pictures. Lots of families with children came along on the day and all time slots from 10am to 1pm were sold out. The weather held and the sun came out as everyone followed the Treasure Trail to meet the Easter Bunny at the end who gave every child an Easter egg to take home.



Thanks to the volunteers from Friends of the Playground Committee and the Cahir Tidy Towns Group for all their work on the day & preparing for the event too. Thanks to Fairytale balloons for creating such amazing balloon displays. Special thanks to Electric Party Rentals and Clonmel Garden Centre for sponsoring our costumes. We are also very grateful to MNTS Signage that supplied all the signage for the Treasure Trail clues which remained in place all last weekend. Cahir Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9am -1pm and once again we thank you for your wonderful support on the day.



Last but not least thanks to all that bought a ticket and supported Cahir Community Playground. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!