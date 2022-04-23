Lighting at busy laneway in Tipperary will be improved

Hopkins Lane in Clonmel
An upgrade of public lighting at a Clonmel lane linking the Mary Street car park with O’Connell Street in the town centre was requested at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
The call came from Fianna Fail’s Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, who told council management she was asked to seek the lighting upgrade for Hopkins Lane by retailers and members of the public.
She said people were concerned the lane was too dark, particularly for older people.
District Engineer Eoin Powell responded that it was proposed to do this work this year.
