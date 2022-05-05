Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath calls for action on Lyme disease

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called on the Government to support people living with Lyme disease.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, he said he met with a group protesting for access to better care and a higher testing standard.

Mr McGrath said although the group were 'peaceful and dignified', they should not have to protest to access healthcare.

"They met the Tánaiste in 2015. They have met with so many people. All they want is quality of care and proper lab tests, which are available in Germany, to be recognised here, said Mr McGrath.

Mr McGrath also said the group asked for an awareness campaign to alert the public to the possibility of becoming infected in forests and woodlands.

According to the HSE, Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia bacteria spread by the bite of an infected tick.

A person is most likely to be infected in a green or woodland area as well as coming in contact with animals like sheep or deer.

The summer and autumn months are the most high-risk times of year to become infected.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin recognised there are issues with Lyme disease treatment and said he would consult with the Minister for Health on the matter.

"I thank the Deputy for raising this issue. It has been of concern for quite some time. Many in the medical and health community do not treat it separately from other conditions. I will engage with the Minister for Health in relation to the representations the Deputy has received on this and come back to the Deputy on it," said Taoiseach Martin.