Ursuline Chamber Choir win at the Cork Choral Festival

Congratulations to Ursuline Chamber Choir, who won the Cork Choral Festival on Wednesday, 27 April, with a score of 91. They received a Certificate of Excellence and were named School Choir of the Competition.
There was a big welcome for them when they got back to the School that evening. The Choir impressed the judges with their sublime rendition of Maidín I mBearra and the jazzy, upbeat Dorothy Horn arrangement I’ve Got Rhythm by Ira and George Gershwin.
It was a brilliant achievement considering the difficulties in performing over the last two years and a fantastic result for the many Leaving Cert members of the Choir who finish their competitive singing days in the Ursuline on a high.
Well done to the Music teacher Ms Joan Butler who rehearsed with the Choir on Zoom, outside on the School grounds and in the Sports Hall with masks and two metres apart during the worst of the pandemic in order to keep the students singing together.
