YESTERYEARS: Five arrested in abduction of 18-year-old Tipperary man

For this week’s Yesteryears feature we go back 25 years to May 3, 1997.

The main story informed readers that gardaí had arrested five Cahir people in their investigation into a bizarre incident in which an 18-year-old Cahir man was abducted and taken by car to woods outside the town, where he was assaulted.



Two men and three women were arrested in connection with the abduction, wrote Aileen Mulhall.

Also that week we carried a front page story about nurses at Clonmel’s St Joseph’s Hospital beginning industrial action in protest at inadequate staffing and overcrowding. The 135 INO and SIPTU nurses had voted overwhelmingly in favour of adopting a work-to-rule at the hospital.



Elsewhere on the front page we reported that robbers who had broken into a Carrick-on-Suir service station the previous weekend burned the stolen car they arrived in, but escaped to Dublin in another stolen car.



The crooks began their crime spree in Waterford City in the early hours of Sunday before driving to Carrick-on-Suir and targeting the Statoil Station on the Clonmel Road.

We also reported that Clonmel High School principal Shay Bannon was hopeful that work on the £1 million extension to the school would start before the end of that summer.