Search

06 May 2022

YESTERYEARS: Five arrested in abduction of 18-year-old Tipperary man

YESTERYEARS: Five arrested in abduction of 18-year-old Tipperary man

The front page of The Nationalist on Saturday, May 3, 1997

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

06 May 2022 9:39 AM

For this week’s Yesteryears feature we go back 25 years to May 3, 1997.
The main story informed readers that gardaí had arrested five Cahir people in their investigation into a bizarre incident in which an 18-year-old Cahir man was abducted and taken by car to woods outside the town, where he was assaulted.


Two men and three women were arrested in connection with the abduction, wrote Aileen Mulhall.
Also that week we carried a front page story about nurses at Clonmel’s St Joseph’s Hospital beginning industrial action in protest at inadequate staffing and overcrowding. The 135 INO and SIPTU nurses had voted overwhelmingly in favour of adopting a work-to-rule at the hospital.

YESTERYEARS: Tipperary TD's vote elected Charles Haughey as Taoiseach


Elsewhere on the front page we reported that robbers who had broken into a Carrick-on-Suir service station the previous weekend burned the stolen car they arrived in, but escaped to Dublin in another stolen car.


The crooks began their crime spree in Waterford City in the early hours of Sunday before driving to Carrick-on-Suir and targeting the Statoil Station on the Clonmel Road.
We also reported that Clonmel High School principal Shay Bannon was hopeful that work on the £1 million extension to the school would start before the end of that summer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media