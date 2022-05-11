Go Purple Day marked in Clonmel

Mary O’Gorman, Services Manager Cuan Saor, Sergeant Margaret Kelly and Breeda Bell, Services Manager Cuan Saor
Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge & Support Services CLG, in association with Safe Ireland, called on members of the public to Go Purple on Friday, April 29, to raise awareness of domestic violence.
Women and men of all ages were called on to show their solidarity for women experiencing and exiting domestic abuse by embracing the colour purple for one day.
The event was started last year as a local event in county Meath by Stacey Looby, a member of An Garda Síochána, to consolidate the community partnership between the gardaí and local domestic violence services within the community.
This year, with the support of Justice Minister Helen McEntee and the support of Safe Ireland, the campaign was rolled out across the country.
“The colour purple represents love, strength, dignity and independence all of which embrace the characteristics of a caring community which resists violence against women and girls,” said one of the organisers.
People at home, school, college and the workplace were encouraged to get involved by wearing, cooking, growing, eating or creating something purple, sharing their images on social media platforms using the hashtag #GoPurple
