Search

13 May 2022

A feast of concerts is on the way for Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Festival

A feast of concerts is on the way for Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Festival

Ruthie Raggett and Michael Raggett performing at the Carrick Musical Society Goes Folk Concert at last year's Clancy Brothers Festival

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

13 May 2022 1:00 PM

A full programme of concerts and drama returns to Carrick-on-Suir’s theatres during Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival from June 1–6.
 The festival’s opening concert takes place in Brewery Lane Theatre on Wednesday, June 1, featuring songs and stories with the best of local talent, including Alan Hearne, Maria O’Shea- Enright and Reel It In, the Murphy Sisters, Phila Grace, Maeve Quinton, Anthony Dignam, Kevin Power and Walter Dunphy. Tickets for the show cost €15.
 It will be followed by the Clancy Family Concert on Thursday, June 2, which includes the talented singers and musicians of the current generation of the famous Clancy family.
Among the performers will be Finbarr Clancy, Dónal Clancy, Roisín Clancy & Ryland Teifi, Colm Power, Áine Power, Lorna Hennessey, and Kevin Power. Tickets cost €18.
 The Strand Theatre, meanwhile, will host the Musical Society Goes Folk Volume 4 show on Friday, June 3. This will be an evening of music and song from the worlds of musical theatre and classic folk including a variety of Clancy Brothers numbers.
Many members of Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society will perform in this special concert. Tickets cost €12.50.
 Over at Brewery Lane on the same night, there will be a special variety concert featuring talented local acts including the Suir Ukelele Strummers, the Tipperary Ramblers, Clodagh Kelly, Marie Walsh & Jane McLoughlin, Gay Brazel, Kristof Robert, and Pauline Bradley from Scotland. Tickets for this show cost €15.
 Following a string of sell-out performances, The Wood of O duo return to Brewery Lane Theatre on Saturday, June 4.
Breege Phelan and Will McLellan will play a spellbinding concert of folk, contemporary and original music, with guests Sandra Power, Liam O’Reilly and Cha Taylor.
The show will include music from their new EP, MountainSkyMoon. Tickets for the show cost €15.
Blue and Beyond: The Songs of Joni Mitchell at the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre on Sunday, June 5 will be the Clancy Brothers Festival’s final concert.
It stars Roberta Carey and Mark Anthony who will interpret the songs of Joni Mitchell in the centre’s beautiful, atmospheric Nano Nagle Chapel, with support from young local artists. Tickets cost €10.
Lunchtime Theatre
 Brewery Lane Theatre, meanwhile, will stage a lunchtime drama during the festival called The Snug written by Jack Ryan.
It will be staged at the theatre on Friday, June 3, Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
The Snug is being directed by Peg Power and the cast includes Maria Clancy, Mary O’Hanlon, Paula O’Dwyer, Esther Byrne, Sheena Raggett, Colm Power, Walter Dunphy and Luke Raggett. The €12.50 tickets include a light lunch.

How to book tickets for Clancy Festival shows 

Tickets for the Musical Society Goes Folk Volume 4 concert are on sale from Friday, May 27 online at www.ticketsource.eu/
strandtheatre.
 Brewery Lane Theatre concert tickets will be on sale from Tuesday, May 17. Tel. (086) 127 4736, Tues – Fri, 10am-1pm.
 Tickets for Blue and Beyond: the Songs of Joni Mitchell at the Nano Nagle Chapel will be on sale from the Festival Information Office, Tudor Artisan Hub from Tuesday, May 17, (Tel: 051 640921).
 Further information can be found on the Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival website: www.clancybrothers
festival.com, or from the Clancy Festival Information Office, Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, (Tel: 051 640921).

Also read: 

Suir Blueway widening works near Carrick-on-Suir now expected to take place in late summer

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media