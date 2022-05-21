Vital piece of health safety equipment now in place at Tipperary Town school

Principal Louise Tobin accepts funding from Tipperary Town Credit Union to purchase health equipment for St Joseph's National School
The students and staff at St Joseph’s primary school in Tipperary Town are delighted that a defibrillator is now located on the school campus.
Last summer Principal Ms Louise Tobin started planning as to how the school would fund this life saving piece of equipment.
On chatting to Parent’s Association treasurer, Andrea O’Dwyer, they agreed to ask the local Tipperary Town Credit Union to sponsor this project.
The local Community Committee at the Credit Union and IT and Marketing Manager Brendan Ryan agreed to this proposal, factoring in the large number of people who are on site at St Joseph’s on any given day.
This consists of pupils, staff, bus drivers, pre-schoolers in Joseph Beag and Totally Kids preschool, in fact there are well over 200 people involved.
Board of Management member Pat O’Grady at the school, was involved in helping the school to find and purchase a defibrillator that would meet the school’s needs.
Louise Tobin, Principal, recently accepted the cheque which allowed the school to purchase the equipment from Brendan Ryan, Tipperary Credit Union.
Also present at the presentation were are Anna Tuohy Halligan, Tipperary Credit Union, Pat O’Grady, St Joseph’s Board of Management Andrea O’Dwyer, St Joseph’s Parents Association and pupils from Junior Infants and 6th class.
