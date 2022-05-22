A first for Tipperary Town library and orchestra

The County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra
The County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra performed recently for the Bealtaine Festival 2022 which was held on the May 6 in Tipperary Town Library.
This was the first live indoor concert for the orchestra and the first ever live music performance held in Tipperary Town Library to a packed venue.
This concert was also live steamed and had solo performances by orchestra members and guest cellist Livia Hyland.
The Bealtaine Festival runs for the month of May and Bealtaine is an Age and Opportunity Arts initiative, funded by the Arts Council and the HSE.
Kate Twohig and Eoin Hally are the co-ordinators of the new music festival being launched called When Next We Meet
The planning appeals board also went against the recommendation of its own inspector to refuse permission
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.