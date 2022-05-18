Preferred route for N24 Limerick Junction to Cahir route to be unveiled next week

The preferred route for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction upgrade, including a much sought after bypass of Tipperary Town, will be revealed to the public next Monday, May 23.

It will be unveiled first to Tipperary and Limerick public representatives at an online briefing on Monday between 9.15am and 11am.

Details of the preferred route will then be posted on the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction project website www.n24cahir

limerick.ie at 11am on Monday.

It will include information boards, maps, a brochure and an interactive web map.

The announcement of the preferred route, also known as the preferred transport solution, will be followed by three weeks of public consultation.

The team that has worked on the project over the past year will host an in-person public display of the preferred route next Tuesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 26 from 1pm to 8pm each day.

Property owners along the preferred corridor for the road are being notified by post and invited to consult with the project team, either in person, or by online or telephone meetings.

Tipperary County Council says the public display material including maps will also be available to view at Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District Offices at Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town, Cahir Library, The Square, Cahir and Cappamore Library in county Limerick from Friday, May 27 until Friday, June 17 June.

Tipperary County Council invites anyone seeking further information on the public consultation process to visit: www.n24cahirlimerick.ie or contact the project team at cahirlimerick@

midwestroads.ie or telephone (061) 951000.

The unveiling of the preferred route for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction project will be the culmination of nearly a year of preparations that began with a public consultation process last June after the route corridor options were unveiled.

An estimated 400 submissions about the route corridor options were received during last year’s public consultation process.

After studying the public feedback and carrying out a detailed appraisal, the N24 project team devised the preferred transport solution.

This includes active travel measures for encouraging walking and cycling, improvements to public transport as well as new and improved road infrastructure for the communities along the N24 from the M8 motorway north of Cahir to west of Brooks Bridge in county Limerick.

Tipperary County Council is progressing the development of the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project in partnership with Limerick City & County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport.

Collision rates on the route are above the national average.

In the five years up to 2021, there were 17 fatalities and 23 serious injuries on the N24 between Limerick and Waterford with six of the fatalities and seven of the serious injuries occurring on this section of the N24.

Next week’s announcement of the preferred route for the Cahir to Limerick Junction section of the N24 upgrade takes place just three days after the deadline for public submissions on the four route corridor options proposed for the Cahir to Waterford section of the N24.

A preferred route for the Cahir to Waterford N24 upgrade is expected to be announced in the middle of next year.