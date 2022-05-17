Curtains to rise at Carrick-on-Suir's Strand Theatre for opening performance of Chess 

The curtains rise at the Strand Theatre tonight (Tuesday, May 17) for the opening performance of Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's annual show – Chess.

This is the award winning musical society's first large scale musical production in two years and demand for tickets has been high.

Tickets for the shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights are sold out but as of earlier this afternoon some tickets were still available for tonight's show and Wednesday night's show.

You can book tickets by logging onto www.ticketsource.eu/strandtheatre or phoning the Strand Theatre box office at (051) 645050.

Chess is set at a Cold War era chess tournament and stars Emmet Dornan and Michael Raggett as Frederick Trumper and Anatoly Sergievsky, US and Soviet chess grandmasters and rivals.

Sandra Power plays Trumper’s lover Florence Vassy, while Louise Russell will take to the stage as the Russian chess player’s wife Svetlana Sergievsky.

Filling the role of Walter De Courcey, who represents Trumper’s sponsor is Seamus Power while Neill Bourke plays Anatoly Sergievsky’s chess assistant Alexander Molokov. Tarryn Attlee plays the Arbiter, who is president of the International Chess Federation.

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power said the show has an overall cast of more than 30 performers including a pop choir and ballet dancers from the Waterford School of Ballet run by the show’s choreographer Edel Quinlan.