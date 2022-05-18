Check out the walks and workshops being organised for Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Festival

A range of music, drama and art workshops for young people as well as heritage and nature walks are planned for Carrick-on-Suir's Clancy Brothers Music & Arts Festival over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Wild About Carrick heritage walk on Thursday, June 2 at 7pm is a family friendly two-hour guided walk from Ormond Castle to the head of the tide on the River Suir Blueway. This free walk will cover the history and heritage of the riverbank, observing nature along the route. Contact Brian at (086) 833 4844 for further information.

Teresa Moran, artist and national tour guide, will lead a heritage walking tour of Carrick at 10am on Saturday, June 4. (Fee €5).

And there is also the popular River Walk to Dove Hill at 9.30am, Sunday June 5, which includes breakfast at Dove Hill Design Centre.

There will also be two Blueway Kayak Experiences on Sunday, June 5. The first will be from Kilsheelan Bridge to Carrick from 10am lasting three hours and the second will be in the heart of Carrick-on-Suir from 2pm, lasting two hours, (€20, Contact Brian on 086 833 4844 for information. Both kayaking sessions will be led by guides and instructors from Pure Adventure with all equipment provided.

Youth drama, singing and music workshops take place from 10am on Saturday, June 4.

They include drama workshops with Ellen Foley, at 10am and 11.30am. It costs €5 with discount for families and you book through the Tudor Artisan Hub. A ballad workshop with Music Generation Tipperary takes place at 10am. It costs €5, booking and information can be obtained by emailing: musicgeneration

@tipperaryetb.ie.

Try an Instrument with Music Generation Tipperary is a free drop-in workshop from 12 noon to 2pm.

A Phone Photography for Teenagers workshop with Noreen Duggan starts at the Standing Stones in Seán Healy Park at 2pm, following the Blueway while learning new ways to photograph. It costs €5 and you book through the Tudor Artisan Hub.

Further information is available on all these events from the Clancy Brothers Festival website or by contacting the Festival Office at the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, tel. 051 640921.