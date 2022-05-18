Top marks for Nenagh Manor Nursing Home - Hiqa report

Nenagh Manor Nursing Home has been given the all clear in a new report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).



An unannounced inspection on January 27 this year, found that the home was compliant in nearly all categories surveyed. The results were pubished on April 26. All care homes are subject to such inspections.



Foxberry Limited is the care provider for the nursing home based in Yewston, located a short walking distance from the town of Nenagh.



It is set out over three levels and provides 24 hour nursing care.

It can accommodate 50 residents over the age of 18 years and includes a dementia specific unit which accommodates 10 residents.



On the day of the inspection the inspector observed that “residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life by staff who were kind and caring.



“The overall feedback from the residents was that they were happy with the care provided by staff.

“Many of the residents who spoke with the inspector said they were happy with their life in the centre, which was homely and welcoming.



“There was evidence to show that residents were offered choice in many aspects of their care, such as what meals they would like to eat and their individual choices around what items of clothing they wished to wear”.



Furthermore, “on the walk about of the centre the inspector observed a friendly, relaxed and calm atmosphere throughout.



“The inspector spoke with a number of residents during the inspection who said that they were happy in the centre and that the staff were always kind and helpful to them. Residents indicated that they felt safe and that they could raise concerns if they had a need to do so.”



Meanwhile, “the resident bedrooms were clean and bright and most were furnished with personal items such as photographs and ornaments to create a comfortable, homely environment.

“Residents that spoke with the inspector were happy with their rooms”.



Full unedited report at www.hiqa.ie