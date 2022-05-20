Tipperary's Ballyporeen Community Council wins national Pride of Place award

Tipperary community groups were honoured at the all-Ireland Pride of Place community awards on Monday evening (May 16).

The awards, hosted by RTE’s Marty Whelan, took place in Kerry’s INEC centre with 400 community volunteers in attendance.

Ballyporeen Community Council took top prize in the Population 300 – 1,000 category, with Ballysloe Community Development Group runner up in the Population 0-300 category.

Elsewhere, Down Syndrome Tipperary were runners up in the Community Wellbeing Initiative category. SCÉAL Lorrha were nominated but ultimately missed out on the night.

Ballyporeen Community Council was praised by judges for demonstrating “strong passion, initiative, and adaptability. They are ambitious for the future and love what they do and make a valuable contribution to Ballyporeen and adjoining communities.”

Ballysloe Community Development Group was described as being “a well structured group, built on respect,” with Down Syndrome Tipperary leaving judges “in awe at this group of women who have driven a project of developing a purpose built premises for their children and at the same time providing a range of therapeutic and development services for the children and young people.”

Sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 19 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

President Michael D. Higgins, who is Joint Patron of Co-operation Ireland with Queen Elizabeth, said the awards played an important role.

“The Pride of Place awards are a most important initiative, reminding us that creating societies that are ethical and inclusive is a task for all of our citizens, of all ages and circumstances.”

Pride of Place founder and Chairman Tom Dowling said; "These Awards continue to be as important as ever as we are about to start judging the 20th year of the competition. The purpose of the awards has never changed. They are about recognising and celebrating the extraordinary, inspirational, and tireless work being done by communities all over the island of Ireland as they strive to make their place a better place in which to live.”

Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman of Co-operation Ireland said: "Co-operation Ireland has no other programme that embodies the charity's ethos better than Pride of Place.

“We work to build relationships across the island and Pride of Place plays a critical role in that work. The impact the awards have had in towns and villages across the island since they started in 2003 cannot be underestimated, and the continuing success of the awards is down to the dedicated volunteers and their love of where they live.

George Jones Chairman, IPB Insurance said: “The IPB Pride of Place Awards are an ideal platform to recognise the positive social impacts being made in communities across the island of Ireland. I would like to take this opportunity to commend all the communities involved for their spirit of collaboration and camaraderie in making it to the finals.

“It is also important to recognise the role of local authorities across the island of Ireland who work closely with their communities to support inspiring voluntary initiatives. These awards serve as one of the important ways that we can recognise those involved in working to make a difference in society”.