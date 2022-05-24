Players to be seated at tables again at popular bingo in this Tipperary village

File photo
Players are to be seated at tables again at Ballingarry Bingo from Tuesday night, which makes it easier and more comfortable to mark the sheets.
Again thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you all every Tuesday night - a great night out which can be enjoyed by all the family with a chance to make a few bob.
