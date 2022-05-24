Fine Gael gender equality roadshow to come to Thurles

Fine Gael’s gender equality roadshow, Listening to You will come to Tipperary on Monday, May 30.

The public meeting, which will feature TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Senator Garret Ahearn, will be held in the Anner Hotel at 8pm.

The aim is to promote Fine Gael’s work on the Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality and to get the public in Tipperary.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says she is looking forward to the event.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing from the people of Tipperary on their views on gender equality. It is so important to me and my Fine Gael colleagues that the voices of people across the country are heard and that we can represent them in the Gender Equality Committee,” said Ms MacNeill.

The Gender Equality Committee was established this year to ensure the implementation of the recommendations made by the Citizen’s Assembly on Gender Equality.

Ms MacNeill and Senator Ahearn hope to hear from various groups, including domestic violence services, An Garda Síochána, family resource services, disability support organisations, immigrant support organisations and others at Monday’s meeting.

Senator Ahearn encourages those interested in gender equality to attend.

“We’ll have a range of discussions with stakeholders and groups focused on gender equality and talk about the things that we as a government need to do in areas like equal pay and domestic violence, for example,” said Senator Ahearn.

Attendees do not need to pre-register for this event.