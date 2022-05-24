Search

24 May 2022

Fine Gael gender equality roadshow to come to Thurles

Anner Hotel

Anner Hotel

Reporter:

Reporter

24 May 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Fine Gael’s gender equality roadshow, Listening to You will come to Tipperary on Monday, May 30.

The public meeting, which will feature TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Senator Garret Ahearn, will be held in the Anner Hotel at 8pm.

The aim is to promote Fine Gael’s work on the Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality and to get the public in Tipperary.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says she is looking forward to the event.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing from the people of Tipperary on their views on gender equality. It is so important to me and my Fine Gael colleagues that the voices of people across the country are heard and that we can represent them in the Gender Equality Committee,” said Ms MacNeill.

The Gender Equality Committee was established this year to ensure the implementation of the recommendations made by the Citizen’s Assembly on Gender Equality.

Ms MacNeill and Senator Ahearn hope to hear from various groups, including domestic violence services, An Garda Síochána, family resource services, disability support organisations, immigrant support organisations and others at Monday’s meeting.

Senator Ahearn encourages those interested in gender equality to attend.

“We’ll have a range of discussions with stakeholders and groups focused on gender equality and talk about the things that we as a government need to do in areas like equal pay and domestic violence, for example,” said Senator Ahearn.

Attendees do not need to pre-register for this event.

Tipperary councillor reiterates call for emergency meeting on housing crisis

Tipperary secondary school recognised by national AIB life skills programme

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles, will take part in a tree planting ceremony with their local AIB branch manager

Tipperary seniors called up to take part in Ireland's first fitness challenge for older people

GAA legend Pat Spillane kicks off Siel Bleu Ireland's '30 Days to Better Ways’ campaign to promote the benefits of exercise and personal health achievements for older people in Tipperary

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media