Tipperary secondary school recognised by national AIB life skills programme

Out of 585 schools registered with the programme, a Tipperary secondary school, Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles, is one of 16 schools in Ireland to be recognised by the AIB Future Sparks Programme.

The AIB Future Sparks Programme is a new skills-based interdisciplinary programme for secondary school students, aimed at supporting 12-18 year olds in the development and learning of key life skills. The programme focuses on themes including sustainability, financial wellness, health and well-being, globalisation and civic literacy. It also supports the development of core skills including communications, critical thinking and digital innovation.

A Coláiste Mhuire teacher, Ms. Miriam Bergin, wanted to develop their Transition Year and Junior Cycle Business students’ ICT skills, improve how Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA) and Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP) students could explore and plan for their future careers, and enhance financial literacy amongst all students. Using a variety of supports, including financial education resources and videos offered as part of the AIB Future Sparks Programme, Coláiste Mhuire students of all ages learned the importance of being able to manage their money effectively, setting out a solid foundation for good money management.

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles, has received a plaque to commemorate its participation, as well as a native Irish tree which will be planted on the grounds of their school. These trees will contribute to the bank’s commitment to plant 90,000 native Irish trees over the next three years on behalf of new AIB second-level student account holders. Students were also awarded with individual digital certs to recognise their hard work while supporting biodiversity.

Speaking on the programme, Ms. Miriam Bergin at Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed said, “The AIB Future Sparks programme is giving our students valuable life skills. The money management skills are invaluable for students.”

AIB’s Chief People Officer, Geraldine Casey, said, “I would like to congratulate Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles, on their fantastic achievement and indeed all of the students and schools who have participated in the AIB Future Sparks Programme. At AIB, we are delighted to play our part in supporting students and teachers with educational resources under this programme to guide skills development and preparedness for life beyond school and the world of work.”

Through the programme, students and teachers have access to over 55 educational videos from more than 45 different business, thought leaders and entrepreneurs. They also have access to 190 educational resources including case studies, worksheets, lesson plans and exam questions with content tailored to the various age groups throughout second level.

The AIB Future Sparks Programme is free for all teachers and schools to join, and they can register for the programme on AIB’s website.