Search

25 May 2022

Ombudsman receives 98 complaints from Tipperary

36 complaints were made about Tipperary County Council

Ombudsman receives 98 complaints from Tipperary

Ombudsman Ger Deering

Reporter:

Reporter

25 May 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Ombudsman has received 98 complaints from people in Tipperary, of which 36 complaints were made about Tipperary County Council.


Complaints to the Ombudsman, Ger Deering, about public services, such as those provided by government departments, local authorities and the HSE, reached a record high in 2021, according to a new report published on Tuesday.


Included in the Tipperary cases was that of a man with two businesses given only one COVID support grant by Council.“A man complained to the Ombudsman when Tipperary County Council said that his two businesses would be assessed as one for the Government’s COVID-related business ‘Restart’ grants.


“The Council said that as his two businesses were linked, and shared the same tax number, the man would be entitled to one grant only in respect of his two operations.


“The Restart scheme provides that businesses can be entitled to more than one grant if they have separate ‘rated properties’ or ‘operating from a number of properties’”.


The Ombudsman noted that the Council had issued separate rate demands in relation to the man’s two businesses and their activities were quite different in nature.


In addition, the businesses were registered separately with the Companies Registration Office.
The Ombudsman asked the Council to review its decision.


The Council awarded the man an additional €3,100 in respect of his second business.
The Ombudsman’s annual report for 2021 is available at www.ombudsman.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media