Tipperary TD pays tribute to the late Liam Simpson

The late Liam Simpson with his friend Deputy Mattie McGrath
There was a sense of profound sadness in the Cahir area last Thursday when it became known that Liam Simpson had passed away.
He was laid to rest on Sunday after funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, Cahir.
Deputy Mattie McGrath gave a graveside oration.
The Tipperary TD said he was honoured to give a graveside oration for his great friend and mentor.
“Liam passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his 90th year last Thursday after living a full and varied life contributing to many different community organisations and helping many people through his work as a teacher and a tutor,” said Deputy McGrath.
“He was a family man, an entrepreneur and gave career advice to people across Cahir and beyond over the years.
“ He was an educator in so many ways and believed in the importance of a wholesome education and this was evident through his involvement in the south Tipperary VEC and many youth organisations like Foroige and Macra na Tuaithe,” he added.
Deputy McGrath said Liam Simpson had shrewd political wisdom and always offered valuable advice.
“On many occasions Liam asked that I would speak at his funeral and sadly Thursday was the day that he was laid to rest, 22 months after his beloved wife Nancy,” said Deputy McGrath.
May he Rest in Peace.
