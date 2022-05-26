Tipperary students win top prizes at this year's Texaco Children's Art Competition

Tippperary – Kate Stritch – Texaco Child Art 2022
Two Tipperary students have won special merit awards at the 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.
Holly Keane, 14, from the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles, was awarded the prize for her piece Jack.
Kate Stritch, 11, from Ballina National School, received her award for Ealaíontoir Óg.
Final Adjudicator Professor Gary Graville said their artwork “displayed high levels of skill and creativity.”
This year’s top 126 paintings will go on display in Belfast’s Royal Ulster Academy of Arts between May 31 and June 30.
