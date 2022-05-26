BREAKING: Massive water break in this Tipperary village affecting hundreds of homes

PHOTO CREDIT: Cllr Máirín McGrath
There's a massive water break in Ardfinnan this Thursday morning affecting hundreds of homes across the area, Cllr Máirín McGrath has said.
Tipperary County Council and Irish Water are currently working on the issue.
There is no estimated restoration time as of yet.
