'Widowed for over 45 years - Joan was a wonderful, caring, compassionate mother'

The late Joan O’Meara, The Green, Fethard, is lovingly remembered by her four sons as a wonderful, caring and compassionate mother.

Joan died on April 3 and leaves behind a huge legacy as a mother, wife and sister. Her kind nature endeared to all who knew her and her passing at the age of 87 is mourned by all.

But especially so to sons Pat, Willie, Paul and Dermot who hold treasured memories of a mother who always put their interests first and foremost above her own needs.

A widow for over 45 years, there were times when life was difficult rearing a young family but she never complained as she carried out the role of both parents.

Joan was born Joan Tobin at Cashel Road, Clonmel on August 10, 1934. Her family later moved to Emmet Street and then to Clerihan. When her father’s parents died, the family inherited the grandparents’ home in Fethard where they moved to in 1948 and Joan called the town her home for the rest of her life.

Joan endured some difficult times in school and was happy to leave the education system and enter the world of work. She worked in what was called “Granny Flynns” for a number of years before she got a position in Goodbodys, or Lakefield as it was known.

She loved her time there and that was where she met her future husband, William O’Meara. They married in 1964 and lived in the gate lodge until 1970 before moving to their new home at The Green in Fethard. William sadly died six years later in 1976.

During her early years in Goodbodys she would ride out with the hunt and proved to be an accomplished horsewoman. After leaving there in 1980 she went to work in McCarthy’s Hotel and loved it there as well until her retirement at 78.

Joan’s early love of horses later extended to racing and she enjoyed a flutter on the horses. Another big interest was bingo and she proved to be extremely lucky at both pursuits.

A STRONG WOMAN

Joan was a strong woman all her life, part of a generation that just got on with things.

The loss of her husband William so soon into their married life was a huge blow but she saw that her four sons got all they needed in life. If there were money concerns, she didn’t let it impact on her family, just coped as best she could.

She never made any distinction between rich and poor and treated everyone the same with a beautiful smile and a hearty hello.

It was said of Joan that if everyone lived their lives as honestly and simply as her then it would be a far nicer world.

Joan died after a short illness but up to her final year had lived a happy and healthy life.

Her passing has been a huge loss to her family, especially her four sons on whom she doted, but they realise that her greatest wish would have been for them to get on with life.

Joan, who died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, was predeceased by her husband Willie, and is deeply regretted by sons Pat, Willie, Paul and Dermot, brothers Davy and John, sister Teresa, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Rachel, William, Noelle, Brian and Anna-Mae, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Written by Michael Heverin