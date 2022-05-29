UCC honour for Clerihan student

UCC student Aine O'Donnell receives her award from Professor Eleanor Doyle
Clerihan’s Aine O’Donnell received one of only five College of Business and Law Work Placement Awards at a prize giving ceremony in Devere Hall UCC recently.
Employers nominate students for the award in recognition of outstanding work performance during placement. Aine was nominated by Glanbia Co-op, Ballyragget, Kilkenny where she carried out her six-months work placement from March to September 2021. Presenting the award to Aine is Professor Eleanor Doyle who is Professor of Economics at UCC Business School. Aine is daughter of Hugh and Margaret O'Donnell, Graigue, Clerihan. Aine attended primary school in St Thomas the Apostle National School, Rosegreen and secondary school in Presentation Convent Secondary School, Thurles.
