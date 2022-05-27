Fancy a challenge? Vacant four-bed Tipperary house going up for auction for €200,000

Portland, Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 Y932
A vacant four-bed Tipperary house is going up for auction for €200,000 as part of BidX1's online auction on June 17.
The detached four-bedroom house also has a large detached garage but the house is in need of modernisation.
The property extends to approximately 262 sq.m (2,820 sq.ft) and is a vacant possession.
Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy at the Ballingarrane Estate on the outskirts of Clonmel, where an IDA advance technology building is proposed. Picture: John Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.