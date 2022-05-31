Search

31 May 2022

Local man Darragh Crowe has launched a fantastic new business venture called...

In this week's Nationalist and Tipperary Star

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Darragh Crowe

Reporter:

John O'Heney

31 May 2022 7:07 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

This week on The Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Tipperary Town native, Darragh Crowe (pictured above), who has launched a fantastic new business venture called Run Safe Vest.

Darragh came up with the idea of having a “Run Safe Vest” last year during lockdown, as he had started running when his rugby and GAA games had been temporarily halted.

The Run Safe Training Vest is designed to hold your phone and other essentials while keeping you illuminated on your runs and walks.

This will be an essential piece of equipment for all runners and walkers, who are all very conscious and aware of road safety while training for the sports that they love.

The Run Safe Training Vest can be adjusted to fit waist sizes from 25” - 60”. Both the shoulder and waist straps are adjustable and can be altered for a more comfortable fit.

The Run Safe Training Vest has four Red LED lights at the back of it. These lights are controlled by an on/off button and have three different settings, including two flashing modes and one solid.

This gives peace of mind that traffic can see you in poor lit areas, busy roads and at night-time.

You can order yours today at www.runsafevest.com.

If your business would like to take part in The Local Business Promotion Series, which will feature in The Nationalist and Tipperary Star newspapers each week, as well as on my social media platforms, then please contact me: johnpoheneypc@gmail.com

Written by John O’Heney

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media