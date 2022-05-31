Local man Darragh Crowe has launched a fantastic new business venture called...

This week on The Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Tipperary Town native, Darragh Crowe (pictured above), who has launched a fantastic new business venture called Run Safe Vest.

Darragh came up with the idea of having a “Run Safe Vest” last year during lockdown, as he had started running when his rugby and GAA games had been temporarily halted.

The Run Safe Training Vest is designed to hold your phone and other essentials while keeping you illuminated on your runs and walks.

This will be an essential piece of equipment for all runners and walkers, who are all very conscious and aware of road safety while training for the sports that they love.

The Run Safe Training Vest can be adjusted to fit waist sizes from 25” - 60”. Both the shoulder and waist straps are adjustable and can be altered for a more comfortable fit.

The Run Safe Training Vest has four Red LED lights at the back of it. These lights are controlled by an on/off button and have three different settings, including two flashing modes and one solid.

This gives peace of mind that traffic can see you in poor lit areas, busy roads and at night-time.

You can order yours today at www.runsafevest.com.

Written by John O’Heney