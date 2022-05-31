Search

31 May 2022

Perfect opportunity for Further Education in Tipperary - Drop-in Day on Thursday

CTI Clonmel, a Further Education Centre run by Tipperary ETB, will have its Drop-In Day this Thursday, June 2.

Drop-In Day this Thursday in CTI Clonmel

CTI Clonmel, a Further Education Centre run by Tipperary ETB, will have its Drop-In Day this Thursday, June 2. The Clonmel based, Senior College runs a wide variety of courses and Thursday provides a perfect opportunity for potential learners to see the facilities, talk to tutors about courses and find out what is available in the centre.

Senior College at CTI Clonmel offers excellent progression opportunities. Courses in Healthcare Support and Business Administration have lead directly to employment for learners over the last two years. Apprenticeship opportunities are available through the college’s Engineering programme. In relation to going to college, CTI Clonmel have a direct link with SETU, formally WIT, where there are 150 places reserved for their learners. 

There are also cross-channel links with The University of Sunderland where learners from the Early Learning Care courses can go into the final year of a Level 8 Childcare degree. From this, learners also have an opportunity to progress onto Primary-School teaching. The Univesity will also cover your first year’s accomodation costs! 

Many more great links are available for learners who choose to go to CTI Clonmel where they can progress to become nurses, PE teachers and social care workers. There are further progression opportunities available from the Art, Silversmithing & Jewellery Design, Physical Education & Coaching, Music Performance & Audio Engineering as well as a new course being offered this year – Special Needs Assisting (SNA). There are also various grant options available to eligible applicants.

To see all the college has to offer visit their website at: www.ctiseniorcollege.ie

Or Drop-In on Thursday to see if Senior College at CTI Clonmel is the right choice for you. 

