Big west Tipperary lotto is won at last. Congrats to Bridget

Congratulations to Bridget Ryan who won €18,000 in the Rockwell Rovers Lotto.
ROCKWELL ROVERS LOTTO WINNER
Results from Saturday May 28. Numbers drawn were 3, 11, 16, 23.
We have a winner: Bridget Ryan, Dualla Road, Cashel. Seller Sandra and Conor English.
Lucky Dips x 4: Liam Lonergan Snr, Jim Joe Dudley, Patrick Shine, Marie Whelan to be entered into a monthly draw for €500 on Saturday, June 4.
Sellers: Rockwell Rovers, Jim Joe Dudley, Ollie's Bar and Michael Purcell to be entered into a monthly draw for €100 on Saturday, June 4.
