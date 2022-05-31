Tipperary Town roads and footpaths top the agenda

Roads and footpaths in Tipperary Town dominated the agenda at this month’s meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.

The footpath between James Connolly Park and the rear entrance to Avondale Crescent by Cluain Aran nursing home is prone to flooding in wet weather, stated Cllr Tony Black.



“It is often impassable which leads to people having to walk in the muddy grass either side of the path. This is a popular short cut for people from the east end of town to access the Main Street, churches, post office, etc.



“I would ask that Tipperary County Council look to improve the drainage around the footpath and improve the footpath if necessary.”



Management responded: “The Municipal District will carry-out an inspection of the area to examine the condition of the footpath and identify any drainage issues. If suitable the section of path will be considered for inclusion in future footpath replacement works. In the short term any drainage issues identified will be addressed also.”



Cllr Black stated that there is a large build out on Main Street, Tipperary Town outside 37 and 38 Main Street.



“There is an issue with parking on this buildout and it is a concern for local businesses. The view of their premises is often obscured while vans, trucks and cars are parked up on the footpath. It also narrows the footpath for pedestrians and this is especially of concern to wheelchair users and people with prams/buggies/etc.



“There are many incidents of articulated lorries mounting the kerb as they head up O’Brien Street. I would ask that this council investigate placing traffic control bollards on the kerb of this buildout or even placing planters with flowers along this kerb.”



Management responded: “The issue of illegal parking in this area will be highlighted to the Traffic Warden for monitoring and follow up”.



Councillor Annmarie Ryan Shiner stated that “in advance of the N74 road works, this municipal district assess and upgrade the speed ramps from Ach Na Sheen B&B up to Clarke's Tyres (Knockanrawley road).



“ This slip road will be used by diverted traffic during the N74 roadworks and necessary safety measures are needed to slow traffic down. The road is already busy, serving a large residential population, schools, resource centre and light industry.”



Management replied: “Speeding and the enforcement of the speed limits is a matter for An Garda Siochana. A speed survey will be carried out at this location in the coming weeks. The survey will be analysed and a design completed in line with the Council's Traffic Calming Policy if speeding is identified.”



Councillor Ryan also called on the Municipal District to examine installing cycle lane separators (bollards) along the N24 stretch into Bansha Village (from both sides).



“This would protect cyclists from cars, delineate the road for motorists and prevent vehicles from parking in the cycle lane, causing cyclists to veer out onto the busy N24.”

Management stated that details of the motion have been sent to the Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) who are responsible for any new installations along the national route.