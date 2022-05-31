Search

31 May 2022

Tipperary man will climb Kilimanjaro for Meningitis Research

Tipperary man will climb Kilimanjaro for Meningitis Research

Jim Hickey, Patrick Hickey and Breeda Hickey, Outrath, Cahir at the sponsored walk for Meningitis in Scarragh Woods last Sunday.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

31 May 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

SPONSORED WALK FOR MENINGITIS


A big thank you to all who attended the sponsored walk for Meningitis last Sunday last, May 29, at Scarragh Woods, Mountain Road, Cahir.

Patrick Hickey is a local lad from Outrath, Cahir son of Breeda and Jim Hickey, who this coming August will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of the Meningitis Research foundation.

Big west Tipperary lotto is won at last. Congrats to Bridget

For anyone who missed out on the walk, he will still be accepting donations on the following link https://www. justgiving.com/ fundraising/ patrick-hickey6, or check out his Facebook page. Patrick is one of our U14 coaches with Rockwell Rovers and plays on our senior team.

We wish Patrick all the best in his endeavours.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media