Tipperary man will climb Kilimanjaro for Meningitis Research

Jim Hickey, Patrick Hickey and Breeda Hickey, Outrath, Cahir at the sponsored walk for Meningitis in Scarragh Woods last Sunday.
SPONSORED WALK FOR MENINGITIS
A big thank you to all who attended the sponsored walk for Meningitis last Sunday last, May 29, at Scarragh Woods, Mountain Road, Cahir.
Patrick Hickey is a local lad from Outrath, Cahir son of Breeda and Jim Hickey, who this coming August will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of the Meningitis Research foundation.
For anyone who missed out on the walk, he will still be accepting donations on the following link https://www. justgiving.com/ fundraising/ patrick-hickey6, or check out his Facebook page. Patrick is one of our U14 coaches with Rockwell Rovers and plays on our senior team.
We wish Patrick all the best in his endeavours.
