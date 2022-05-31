Progress made on plans for Suir Island amenity park in Tipperary

A recreational amenity park is planned for Suir Island in Clonmel
Site investigations have now been completed for the Suir Island Masterplan in Clonmel, which promotes the development of Suir Island as a recreational amenity park.
In his report to Clonmel Borough District’s monthly meeting, District Administrator Jim Dillon stated that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) was now on board with the scheme and would need to issue approval to the scheme before its submission to the planning appeals board An Bord Pleanála.
He said that the expected lodgement to An Bord Pleanála was now mid-June, due to the volume of documents that would require approval by Clonmel Borough District/Tipperary County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland prior to its submission.
He said that the consultants for Suir Island Gardens were currently preparing the necessary documentation for the proposed Part 8 planning permission to allow for the commencement of the project.
Mr Dillon expected the Part 8 to be lodged by mid-June, once the architectural report and EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) had been reviewed and returned to the consultants for the final report.
