Search

31 May 2022

Progress made on plans for Suir Island amenity park in Tipperary

Consultants are preparing documentation for planning permission

Suir Island

A recreational amenity park is planned for Suir Island in Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

31 May 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Site investigations have now been completed for the Suir Island Masterplan in Clonmel, which promotes the development of Suir Island as a recreational amenity park.
In his report to Clonmel Borough District’s monthly meeting, District Administrator Jim Dillon stated that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) was now on board with the scheme and would need to issue approval to the scheme before its submission to the planning appeals board An Bord Pleanála.
He said that the expected lodgement to An Bord Pleanála was now mid-June, due to the volume of documents that would require approval by Clonmel Borough District/Tipperary County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland prior to its submission.

Tipperary man will climb Kilimanjaro for Meningitis Research

He said that the consultants for Suir Island Gardens were currently preparing the necessary documentation for the proposed Part 8 planning permission to allow for the commencement of the project.
Mr Dillon expected the Part 8 to be lodged by mid-June, once the architectural report and EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) had been reviewed and returned to the consultants for the final report.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media