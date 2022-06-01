Carrick-on-Suir is all set for bumper Clancy Brothers Music & Art Festival

It’s festival time in Carrick-on-Suir as the Clancy Brothers Music and Art Festival returns for its 15th year this June Bank Holiday with a jam-packed programme of music and fun for all the family to enjoy.

The festival begins this Wednesday, June 1 with the opening concert in Brewery Lane Theatre featuring performances from a host of local singers and musicians.

It’s one of a series of concerts and gigs taking place in Carrick’s theatres over the next few days.

The Eoghan Power Memorial Ballad Singing Competition takes place in the Old Mill Pub on Thursday from 9.30pm while an U18s Youth Busking Competition takes place on Carrick’s Main Street from 2pm on Saturday.

There will also be an open air music concert celebrating the town’s musical heritage at Carrick Heritage Centre on Saturday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. It will feature a variety of artists, including Gerry Phelan and Gavin Paterson, playing contemporary and folk music, plus performances by young buskers.

The Kids Fun Day takes place in Seán Healy Park from 2pm on Sunday, June 5 with many family favourites including amusements and merry-go-rounds, local and international traditional crafts, face painting, and a free open air concert.

Live Music Pub Trail

The Festival’s Live Music Pub Trail in hostelries in Carrick as well as Faugheen and Tullahought gets into full swing on Friday, June 3 and runs through to Monday, June 6.

Acts performing in pub gigs include Louise Jones, Carrick Bróg, The Tipperary Ramblers, Reel It In, Niall McCarney, The Relics, Fuse, Gael Force, The Backyard Band, Gavin Paterson, The Raggies, Neill Bourke, The Highland Paddys, Luke Witty, Shamrockers, Audiojam, The Galtee Moutain Boys, Local Road, and Anthony Dignam and Seamus Power. From Folk to Trad, Roots to Rock and Blues, there’s something for everyone.

Art Trail

The Clancy Brothers Festival Art Trail, coordinated by the Tudor Artisan Hub, is doing things a little differently this year, kicking off a summer series with the festival and continuing to showcase art in imaginative ways throughout the summer.

Artists will exhibit in venues hosting live festival events and other spaces including The Tudor Artisan Hub, (10am-6pm Tuesday to Saturday, 12-4pm Sunday and Monday); Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre, (10am-5pm Friday and Saturday, 12-4pm Sunday and Monday); Brewery Lane Theatre & Arts Centre, (10am-5pm Friday and Saturday, 12-4pm Sunday and Monday except 1-2.30pm Fri, Sat & Sun during Lunchtime Theatre), and Chapel Street Art Studios with Kathleen Farrell, (10am-6pm Tuesday to Saturday, 12-4pm Sunday and Monday).

Entry forms for the Eoghan Power Ballad Singing Competition and U18 Youth Busking Competition are available from Butler’s Electrical, Main Street as well as the website:www. clancybrothers festival.com.

Full information on all Clancy Festival events can be found on the festival website or from the information office at the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick Tel. 051 640921.