Help save the local bingo in Tipperary! We need to get its numbers up quickly!

02 Jun 2022

Jeddy Walsh

02 Jun 2022 9:20 AM

It was great to see Cahir Bingo returning recently after such a long absence due to Covid restrictions. However, patron numbers have not yet fully recovered and so your help is needed if Cahir Community Bingo is to keep going and continue to help the community.
Have you ever played bingo? It’s easy to play and great fun too! Cahir Bingo takes place every Tuesday in Cahir Community Hall Cahir at 8.30pm.

So why not come along and try it out, even better, bring a friend! We need a few more friends to play bingo so we can get back to helping our community.

With wins ranging from €20 to €200 and a lucky number over €400, there are 1 in 4 wins and 40 winners every night! It’s a great chance to meet up with friends midweek for entertainment, plenty of fun and a chance to win too!

