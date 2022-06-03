UPDATE: Garda appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Tipperary's John Dunne

CREDIT: Gardaí
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 60-year-old John Dunne.
John's last known whereabouts are in the Lisleibane area of Beaufort, County Kerry where it's believed he went for a hike on a local mountain trail on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
John is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, bald, with a stocky build and blue eyes. When last seen, John was wearing a bright red jacket.
Anyone with information on John's whereabouts are asked to contact Killorglin Garda Station on 066 9790500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
