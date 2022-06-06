Funeral arrangements for hillwalker John Dunne, who died tragically in County Kerry

RIP John Dunne
Moyne and Thurles are united in grief this week for hillwalker John Dunne, who died in the MacGillycuddy's Reeks in Co Kerry last week.
Mr Dunne, formerly of Lisdonowley, Moyne, and more recently of the Mullans, Dublin Road, Thurles, was a regular visitor to the mountains of Kerry which friends say he thought of as his spiritual homestead.
Gardaí mounted a search for 60-year-old Mr Dunne, on Wednesday, June 1. His last known whereabouts were in the Lisleibane area of Beaufort, County Kerry where it's believed he went for a hike on a local mountain trail that afternoon. Extensive searches were conducted by Kerry Mountain Rescue in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and other official rescue services.
The search was called off on Friday morning, following the discovery of his body by Kerry Mountain Rescue.
John is predeceased by his parents Denis and Josie. John will be greatly missed by his heartbroken family; wife Mary, son Eoin, brothers Joe and Ned, nephew, nieces, sister-in-law Ita, uncles Jim and Mick, aunts Josie and Maureen, relatives, Tom Egan and colleagues in Horse and Jockey Hotel, neighbours and many friends.
Members of the public can pay their respects at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, where he will Repose on Wednesday, June 8, from 5pm to 7.30pm, arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Thursday, June 9, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey, Thurles (via Horse and Jockey). The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be also expressed in the condolence section online at rip.e
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Kerry Mountain Rescue and South Eastern Mountain Rescue.
Some of the students from St Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh who took part in the Big Idea programme. Picture: RUTH MEDJBER
The seven cyclists who will take part in a 24-hour Mizen to Malin charity cycle for the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.