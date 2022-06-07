Tipperary teacher’s lifelong service to education is honoured

Last Wednesday June 1 teacher Mrs Celine Johnson was honoured for her lifelong service at Our Lady of Mercy Primary School.

Celine arrived in the School in 1978 as a newly trained teacher and during her time there has taught in Junior Infants, First Class, Sixth Class and learning support Classes. Celine was educated in both Primary & Secondary School in Cahir in the old schools that were located near St. Marys Church.

The pupils, staff and former staff gathered in glorious sunshine on a historic day as it was the last occasion together in Our Lady of Mercy Primary School as they enter the new Bunscoil Na Cathrach on this Friday.

It was a fitting day for a lady who is described as ‘Sunshine’ and lovely to hear the children of Third Class play ‘You are my Sunshine’ on their ukuleles’ that was dedicated to the teacher who brought sunshine into the lives of many children over the years.

The children presented Mrs. Johnson with a book of memories and a video of messages they had recorded for her, she also received a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a gift voucher for Cahir Arts where she can get a little something special to remind her at her time in Our Lady of Mercy Primary School.



Mrs Johnson thanked the children and all the families that she engaged with over her long career and said she felt privileged to be part of the lives of so many and that she enjoyed her time there immensely. Mrs Johnson said she feels privileged that she will spend her final few weeks in the newly amalgamated Bunscoil Na Cathrach along with all the children who are so lucky to be entering this new phase of education in Cahir before she leaves to enjoy a well earned retirement.

Celine Johnson will be greatly missed by pupils, past pupils and staff and will be fondly remembered by all. We thank her for her dedication and wish her well for the future.