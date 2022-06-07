Search

07 Jun 2022

Tipperary teacher’s lifelong service to education is honoured

Tipperary teacher’s lifelong service to education is honoured

Deputy Principal Breda Sullivan with retiring teacher Mrs. Celine Johnson (right) at Our Lady of Mercy Primary Schools last occasion together

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jun 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Last Wednesday June 1 teacher Mrs Celine Johnson was honoured for her lifelong service at Our Lady of Mercy Primary School.
Celine arrived in the School in 1978 as a newly trained teacher and during her time there has taught in Junior Infants, First Class, Sixth Class and learning support Classes. Celine was educated in both Primary & Secondary School in Cahir in the old schools that were located near St. Marys Church.
The pupils, staff and former staff gathered in glorious sunshine on a historic day as it was the last occasion together in Our Lady of Mercy Primary School as they enter the new Bunscoil Na Cathrach on this Friday.
It was a fitting day for a lady who is described as ‘Sunshine’ and lovely to hear the children of Third Class play ‘You are my Sunshine’ on their ukuleles’ that was dedicated to the teacher who brought sunshine into the lives of many children over the years.
The children presented Mrs. Johnson with a book of memories and a video of messages they had recorded for her, she also received a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a gift voucher for Cahir Arts where she can get a little something special to remind her at her time in Our Lady of Mercy Primary School.

Beautiful Tipperary couple tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy


Mrs Johnson thanked the children and all the families that she engaged with over her long career and said she felt privileged to be part of the lives of so many and that she enjoyed her time there immensely. Mrs Johnson said she feels privileged that she will spend her final few weeks in the newly amalgamated Bunscoil Na Cathrach along with all the children who are so lucky to be entering this new phase of education in Cahir before she leaves to enjoy a well earned retirement.
Celine Johnson will be greatly missed by pupils, past pupils and staff and will be fondly remembered by all. We thank her for her dedication and wish her well for the future.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media