12 Jun 2022

Scoil Aonghusa pupils will pay a special tribute to Abba at a concert in Cashel

Some of the performers that will take part in the Abba tribute concert in Cashel

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Jun 2022 12:18 PM

Over 100 pupils from Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel are busy preparing to put on a show in Halla na Féile.
They will perform a show called Does Your Mother Know, a tribute to Abba, on Thursday, June 16 at 7pm.
“Everybody is very busy getting ready for the show. There is great excitement in the school leading up to it,” said Geraldine Meagher.
“It is a show that will highlight the talent of the pupils and it will give them an opportunity to dance and sing on stage which will be seen by their families,” she added.
Helen Breen Thompson said the pupils started to rehearse for the show seven weeks ago.


PROGRESS
“They have made great progress over the last few weeks and everything is now ready to go. The pupils are confident and ready to give it their all,” said Helen Breen Thompson.

“The show is great for the morale of the students after Covid, it gives them a chance to put their best side out,” said Ciara Gleeson.


There will be a door prize and a raffle on the night. Tickets can be purchased at the school on the Cahir Road, Cashel.

