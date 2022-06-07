Search

07 Jun 2022

Breast cancer screening programme to start in south Tipperary

Service to start on June 20

A new breast cancer screening service in south Tipperary will start on June 20

07 Jun 2022 3:57 PM

BreastCheck, the national breast cancer screening programme, will begin screening women in the south Tipperary area from 20 June 2022. Women who are eligible will receive their letter of invitation from the National Screening Service programme over the next few months.

 

In previous years this screening round has taken place in Clonmel at various locations in the grounds of Tipperary University Hospital (TUH). However, in response to feedback from women using the service, this location has now been changed. This breast screening round will instead take place in HSE Primary Care Centre Cahir, Rosemount Close, Barnora, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, E21 KF83.

 

The facility offers those attending for screening the following:

Comprehensive onsite free parking close to the mobile unit
Easy access the site by car, bus and train
 

Suzanne Lynch, BreastCheck Programme Manager, said:

 “ It’s our aim for as many women as possible to take up their invitation to breast screening, which means addressing any barriers they may have. The new site overcomes accessibility concerns some women had raised and will accommodate the BreastCheck mobile unit for the length of time required to screen the population. We are grateful to HSE Primary Care Centre Cahir for hosting BreastCheck and would like to thank Tipperary University Hospital for all they have done for us.”

 

Women who have additional queries or who are unable to attend screening in Cahir can contact BreastCheck and we will aim to find the most suitable location, date and time for them to attend.

Contact BreastCheck Southern Unit on 021 464 9700 Monday to Friday between 8am–5pm; Freephone 1800 45 45 55 from 9am-6pm, Monday to Friday; or email info@breastcheck.ie

What is BreastCheck?

 

BreastCheck is a screening service for well women within the population age range (50-69 years) and is not for women with symptoms . If a person has any concerns or symptoms concerning their breasts, they should not attend screening and should instead contact their GP who will give them the appropriate advice.

 

It is important that every woman is breast aware. This means knowing what is normal for women so that if any unusual change occurs, they will recognise it. The sooner they notice a change the better because if cancer is found early, treatment is more likely to be successful. It is important for women to get into the habit of looking at and feeling their breasts at least on a monthly basis. More information on techniques for checking your breasts is available on www.breastcheck.ie .

