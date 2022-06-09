Search

20 Jun 2022

BREAKING: Popular Aldi in Clonmel to reopen its doors following complete refurbishment

Great news!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

You excited?

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Jun 2022 11:56 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Aldi’s store on Western Road, Clonmel will reopen its doors on Thursday, June 23 following a complete refurbishment.

Speaking to Richard Blake, Aldi Clonmel Store Manager, ahead of the reopening, he said: “I’m proud to say I’m Clonmel through-and-through. I grew up in the town and live here with my partner Angelika, while my family are close by.

“When I’m not working, I’m usually with my family or training at my local CrossFit gym.

“I’ve been working with Aldi for the past three years. After training in Tipperary Town, I worked as an Assistant Store Manager in Thurles.

“I’m hugely proud to be reopening and managing Aldi’s Clonmel store. Our Clonmel customers can look forward to a fantastic shopping experience at our refurbished store, which has been given a complete makeover in Aldi’s award-winning ‘Project Fresh’ design, including a brand-new extension which increases the shop floor space for customers by 25%.

“Aldi was recently named Private Label Retailer of the Year, which recognises the success of our premium specially selected ranges.

“What is really clear over the last number of months is that customers are more than happy to swap brands for our award winning range.

“The complete range is available at our Clonmel store, all at unbeatable prices.

“Aldi currently operates eight stores in County Tipperary, all of which are deeply involved in their local communities.

“Aldi Clonmel is located on Western Road and reopens Thursday, June 23.”

Opening hours are:
Monday to Friday: 9am – 10pm
Saturday and Sunday: 9am – 9pm

Local News

