A design team is in the process of being appointed for €4m extension to Carrick-on-Suir secondary school

Carrick-on-Suir’s Edmund Rice Secondary School is on the brink of a new era of expansion with a design team in the process of being appointed for a €4m extension.

The 1,326sqm extension will be the most significant capital investment in improving classroom facilities at the former Christian Brothers School since the 1980s. Its current main building opened in 1978.

It will herald a positive new phase for the school, popularly known as the Monastery, which was established by CBS founder Edmund Ignatius Rice in 1805.

Also read:

Principal Majella Gleeson said the extension will be like a whole new school for their school community and the town of Carrick-on-Suir.

It will particularly deliver improved education facilities for students studying practical subjects like graphics, construction and art.

It will include an arts/crafts room, construction room, technologies preparation room, graphics room, art and technology project store, student and staff toilets and more locker space.

A dedicated education unit for students with special needs will also form part of the extension. It will include two classrooms, a central activities space, staff and student toilets and shower area, two quiet spaces, a multi-activity room and practical activity room and office. An outdoor secure soft play area and sensory garden are also proposed.

Ms Gleeson, who was appointed principal of Edmund Rice Secondary School at the end of last year, said the application process for the extension started last October and the Department of Education approved the project including funding in March.

The Department of Education is currently tendering for the appointment of a design team for the extension. In the meantime, a new €150,000 toilet extension is also on the way for the school.

It will include universal access toilets to cater for students from the nearby Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, who attend ERSS for some subjects.

Deputy principal Linda Barry said they are looking forward to a good intake of 1st Year students in September and are fortunate to have a mix of students from urban and rural backgrounds. She stressed the school’s ethos was one of generosity of spirit, caring and inclusivity.

She pointed out there are students of up to 14 different nationalities in the school.

ERSS is looking forward to welcoming some international students enrolling in September with the aim of improving their proficiency in English.