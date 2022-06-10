It looks like mixed weather conditions in the Premier County this weekend

According to Met Éireann, Tipperary looks to be in for mixed conditions this weekend.
Saturday will be wet for the north of the county except Thurles, which looks to have less chance of rain and more sunny spells.
Temperatures are expected to be between 10 and 17 degrees.
Similarly, the south of the county will be drier on Saturday, with temperatures between 9 and 18 degrees.
On Sunday, the Premier County looks to be in for drier conditions with temperatures between 8 and 16 degrees.
Munster
Across Munster, frequent showers are expected with some sunny spells tomorrow.
Met Éireann says the highest temperatures are between 15 and 17 degrees.
The rain will be heavier in the day with isolated showers in the evening.
They describe the day as 'breezy with fresh southwest winds veering westerly.'
Photo shows Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Annual road races return on Friday June 17. Above are some highlights from our last race held in 2019, photography by Niall Moran
