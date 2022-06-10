Search

12 Jun 2022

Nenagh Children's Festival kicked off today with lots to see this weekend

Nenagh Children's Festival kicked off today with lots to see this weekend

Nenagh Children's Festival kicked off today with lots to see this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Jun 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Nenagh Children’s Film Festival opened this Friday evening and will continue over the weekend.

The festival kicked off with showings of some of the short film submissions and workshops on filmmaking and careers in TV.

There was also a showing of Ukrainian film Clara.

This is the third year of the Nenagh Children’s Film Festival, which is three days of films, workshops and Q&As for children, young people and their families.

This year’s festival is a mix of in-person and online events.

The festival is part of Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people.

The Tipperary Age Friendly Expo 2022 to take place in Thurles later this month

The short film showings will continue over the weekend, and festival-goers can take part in a virtual reality experience and workshops on design, animation and storyboarding.

The festival will conclude with the award ceremony to name the winner from this year’s submissions.

For more information and to book tickets, see the Nenagh Arts Centre website.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media