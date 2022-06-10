Search

12 Jun 2022

The Tipperary Age Friendly Expo 2022 to take place in Thurles later this month

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

10 Jun 2022 9:30 PM

Tipperary County Council has announced the Tipperary Age Friendly Expo will take place on Thursday, June 23. 

The free event is to promote services and supports for positive ageing. 

Age Friendly Expo 2022 will take place at the TUS Thurles Campus from 12pm to 3pm.

On the day, there will be presentations and information on topics such as fire safety, the Fair Deal Scheme, technology, and more. 

Age Friendly will provide buses to ensure people around Tipperary can access the event.

The buses depart from the following locations to arrive in Thurles for 12pm:

• Cahir-Clonmel-Cashel- Thurles

• Carrick on Suir- Kilsheelan-Fethard-Killenaule-Horse & Jockey -Thurles

• Tipperary Town- Dundrum- Holycross-Thurles

• Roscrea- Templemore-Thurles

• Nenagh- Borrisoleigh-Thurles  

Those who wish to avail of the bus must register in advance by calling 0818 08 5000 or by email at agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie. 

More information, including a list of stands and exhibitors, is available from the Tipperary County Council website

Tipperary Age Friendly is a partnership of Tipperary County Council, An Garda Siochana, HSE North and South Tipperary and County Tipperary Citizens Information Service to support older people.

