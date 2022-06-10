The Tipperary Age Friendly Expo 2022 to take place in Thurles later this month

Age Friendly Expo 2022 to take place in Thurles later this month
Tipperary County Council has announced the Tipperary Age Friendly Expo will take place on Thursday, June 23.
The free event is to promote services and supports for positive ageing.
Age Friendly Expo 2022 will take place at the TUS Thurles Campus from 12pm to 3pm.
On the day, there will be presentations and information on topics such as fire safety, the Fair Deal Scheme, technology, and more.
Age Friendly will provide buses to ensure people around Tipperary can access the event.
The buses depart from the following locations to arrive in Thurles for 12pm:
• Cahir-Clonmel-Cashel- Thurles
• Carrick on Suir- Kilsheelan-Fethard-Killenaule-Horse & Jockey -Thurles
• Tipperary Town- Dundrum- Holycross-Thurles
• Roscrea- Templemore-Thurles
• Nenagh- Borrisoleigh-Thurles
Those who wish to avail of the bus must register in advance by calling 0818 08 5000 or by email at agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie.
More information, including a list of stands and exhibitors, is available from the Tipperary County Council website.
Tipperary Age Friendly is a partnership of Tipperary County Council, An Garda Siochana, HSE North and South Tipperary and County Tipperary Citizens Information Service to support older people.
Photo shows Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Annual road races return on Friday June 17. Above are some highlights from our last race held in 2019, photography by Niall Moran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.