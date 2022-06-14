Search

14 Jun 2022

Happy Days - Tipperary group heading off on a Lough Derg cruise

It's all arranged, the Active Retirement Group in Dundrum have a new trip planned.

14 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

ACTIVE RETIREMENT GROUP DAY TRIP


It's all arranged, the Active Retirement Group in Dundrum have a new trip planned.
On Tuesday July 5, we will head for the town of Killaloe.

On arrival at approximately 11am you will be treated to morning refreshments in the wonderful Lakeside Hotel, and enjoy the views over Lough Derg. After that, our group will make the short walk to the marina to board for a one-hour leisurely calm cruise of Lough Derg and the river Shannon. A wonderful way to enjoy the scenery of Killaloe and river life.

Option to sit up on deck or below deck in the on board bar will be available so weather won't be a problem.

When done, we arrive back into the Lakeside hotel where dinner, dessert and teas and coffees will be served. This trip is suitable for all levels of mobility, so we can cater for everyone. Once again, we will travel with the wonderful Cotter coaches. Price per person for all the mentioned activities is €25.

Availability on the cruise has limited numbers, so if you are interested please contact our own tour guide, Helen Ryan, 087 9046671 or any member of Community Council.

This trip has been subsidised by our Share the Spoils fundraiser and by HSE grant.

