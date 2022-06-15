Search

15 Jun 2022

Sacred Heart Primary School in Roscrea celebrates 180 years

The first Sacred Heart school in Ireland in 1842

Sacred Heart Primary School in Roscrea celebrates 180 years

See caption in the body of the story below

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

15 Jun 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Sacred Heart Primary School in Roscrea celebrates 180 years of education this June.
Continuous education has taken place on the site of the school since Mother Croft bought Sacred Heart education to Roscrea, the first seat of Sacred Heart education in Ireland in 1842.


Pupils, teachers, Sisters of the Society of the Sacred Heart, neighbours and friends gathered in the school to celebrate the special occasion.


Mass was concelebrated by school chaplain Fr Pat Treacy, Fr Lawrence Walsh and Dom Malachy Thompson.


Fr Lawrence, a past pupil of the school and Dom Malachy were welcome guests from neighbouring Cistercian College which has long had links with the Sacred Heart School.


Sisters of the Society of the Sacred Heart, the founding order of the school visited for the occasion.
Although the sisters have divested their participation in the school its Sacred Heart ethos remains.
In her opening remarks school principal Mrs Sutton outlined the history of the school, its place in the community and its commitment to the education of the children of the parish. Mass was celebrated in the school hall with special words from Fr Lawrence who, at 93 years is possibly the oldest living past pupil of the school.

Sister Dairne McHenry, Provincial of the Society of the Sacred Heart in Ireland thanked the staff for their continuing hard work and commitment to Sacred Heart education, which, she said, was so obvious throughout the day.


Mrs Noreen Heenan, Network Co ordinator of the Sacred Heart schools in Ireland, Scotland and Malta, presented certificates to the children who received sacraments this year as the mass concluded.


After refreshments Mr George Cunningham, local bibliophile and also a past pupil of the school gave the visiting sisters a tour of the school garden which included trees planted in memory of all the sisters who gave their services to the school throughout its 180 year history and past pupils, including Dr Aisling Butler, after whom the school library is named.

The celebrations continued as an ice cream van visited and the children enjoyed entertainment and games.


The sun shone on the occasion and a great day was had by all.

Caption for picture above: George Cunningham, Fr Lawrence Walsh, Dom Malachy Thompson, Mrs Caitriona Sutton, Sr Trish McCarthy, Sr Mary Sheils, Sr Nora Burke, Mrs Nora Loughnane, Sr Maria Mullen, Mrs Noreen Heenan, Sr Dairne McHenry, Sr Kathleen Cronin and Ms Camilla Hannon marking 180 years of Sacred Heart education in Roscrea

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media